China White Biography (Wikipedia)
China White was an influential hardcore punk band from Huntington Beach, California, famous for their EP Danger Zone and their violent gigs. They were, along with the Crowd, Adolescents, Social Distortion, T.S.O.L. and Shattered Faith, the most preeminent figures of the early Orange County punk scene.
Photographer Glen E. Friedman once described the band's sound as:
China White Tracks
Keep On Living
China White
Keep On Living
Keep On Living
Get Your Boots On Skinny
China White
Get Your Boots On Skinny
