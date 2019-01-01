Wayne HorvitzBorn 1 September 1955
Wayne Horvitz
1955-09-01
Wayne Horvitz (born 1955) is an American composer, keyboardist and record producer He came to prominence in the Downtown scene of 1980s and '90s New York City, noted for working with John Zorn's Naked City among others. Horvitz has since relocated to the Seattle, Washington area where he has several ongoing groups and has worked as an adjunct professor of composition at Cornish College of the Arts.
