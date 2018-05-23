Jacqui Dankworth
1963-02-05
Jacqui Dankworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacqui Dankworth (born 5 February 1963) is a British jazz singer. She is the daughter of jazz singer Cleo Laine and musician John Dankworth.
Jacqui Dankworth Performances & Interviews
- Jacqui Dankworth speaks to Jamie Cullumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbbv3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01mbbv3.jpg2013-11-27T13:01:00.000ZJacqui Dankworth speaks to Jamie Cullum about her latest album Live To Love.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01mbbwn
Jacqui Dankworth speaks to Jamie Cullum
- Jacqui Dankworth Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grqjx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01grqjx.jpg2013-09-15T14:19:00.000ZJacqui performed two songs for Sir Terryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01grrgt
Jacqui Dankworth Live in Session
Jacqui Dankworth Tracks
Walking Back To You
Jacqui Dankworth
Walking Back To You
Walking Back To You
Make Someone Happy
Jacqui Dankworth
Make Someone Happy
Make Someone Happy
September In The Rain
Jacqui Dankworth
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Jacqui Dankworth
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Autumn In New York (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
Autumn In New York (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Autumn In New York (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Jacqui Dankworth
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
My Foolish Heart
Jacqui Dankworth
My Foolish Heart
My Foolish Heart
Broadway Baby (from Follies)
Stephen Sondheim
Broadway Baby (from Follies)
Broadway Baby (from Follies)
Somewhere (from West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Somewhere (from West Side Story)
Somewhere (from West Side Story)
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Stephen Sondheim
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Losing My Mind (from Follies)
Sitting On Top Of The World (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
Sitting On Top Of The World (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Oh, Lady Be Good! (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music) (feat. Charlie Wood)
Jacqui Dankworth
Oh, Lady Be Good! (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music) (feat. Charlie Wood)
Oh, Lady Be Good! (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music) (feat. Charlie Wood)
A House Is Not A Home (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
A House Is Not A Home (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Windmills Of Your Mind (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
Windmills Of Your Mind (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
Jacqui Dankworth
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) (Jazz Nights At The Quay Concert Music)
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Jacqui Dankworth
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Woman Talk
Cleo Laine
Woman Talk
Woman Talk
It Don't Mean A Thing
Jacqui Dankworth
It Don't Mean A Thing
It Don't Mean A Thing
Someday We'll All Be Free
Donny Hathaway
Someday We'll All Be Free
Someday We'll All Be Free
Autumn In New York
Vernon Duke
Autumn In New York
Autumn In New York
At Last
Jacqui Dankworth
At Last
At Last
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square [Live]
Jacqui Dankworth
A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square [Live]
It's Tomorrow's World
Jacqui Dankworth
It's Tomorrow's World
It's Tomorrow's World
Something's Gotta Give
Jacqui Dankworth
Something's Gotta Give
Something's Gotta Give
Beginning To See The Light (Live In Session)
Jacqui Dankworth
Beginning To See The Light (Live In Session)
Beginning To See The Light (Live In Session)
Feelin' Groovy
Jacqui Dankworth
Feelin' Groovy
Feelin' Groovy
On The Street Where You Live
Jacqui Dankworth
On The Street Where You Live
Two To Tango
Jacqui Dankworth
Two To Tango
Two To Tango
I'm Glad There Is You
Jacqui Dankworth
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Jacqui Dankworth
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
In The Still Of The Night
Jacqui Dankworth
In The Still Of The Night
In The Still Of The Night
On The Steps Of The Palace
Jacqui Dankworth
On The Steps Of The Palace
On The Steps Of The Palace
If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Jacqui Dankworth)
Todd Gordon
If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Jacqui Dankworth)
If You Could Read My Mind (feat. Jacqui Dankworth)
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Jacqui Dankworth
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
The Folks Who Live On The Hill
Upcoming Events
12
Jul
2019
Jacqui Dankworth, Charlie Wood
The Platform, Blackpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
2014-11-14T02:54:24
14
Nov
2014
Jazz Voice: Celebrating a Century of Song
Barbican, London
