Hladno pivoFormed 1988
Hladno pivo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c8f3831-5eb7-4dae-b8fc-ffeaa184dc17
Hladno pivo Biography (Wikipedia)
Hladno pivo (trans. "Cold beer") is a Croatian punk rock band. The recording act, fronted by Mile Kekin, remains one of the most popular rock bands in Croatia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hladno pivo Tracks
Sort by
Samo za taj osjecaj
Hladno pivo
Samo za taj osjecaj
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samo za taj osjecaj
Last played on
Hladno pivo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist