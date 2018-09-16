Charles KennySongwriter, violinist. Born 23 June 1898. Died 20 January 1992
Charles Kenny
1898-06-23
Charles Kenny Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Francis Kenny (June 23, 1898 – January 20, 1992) was an American composer, lyricist, author, and violinist. His hit songs include "There's a Gold Mine in the Sky", "Love Letters in the Sand", "Laughing at Life", and "Because It's Your Birthday Today", all of which were written with his brother Nick Kenny. The birthday song appeared in the Our Gang episode Practical Jokers.
Charles Kenny Tracks
