AutoramasFormed 1997
Autoramas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c8d248f-82c8-4d6d-a918-07078d8b3a8f
Autoramas Biography (Wikipedia)
The Autoramas are a Brazilian surf/garage rock/garage punk/rockabilly band that started in the late 90s and continue playing to this day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Autoramas Tracks
Sort by
Rio 50 Degrees
B. Negão
Rio 50 Degrees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rio 50 Degrees
Last played on
Autoramas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist