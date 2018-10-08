Manuel BandeiraBorn 19 April 1886. Died 13 October 1968
Manuel Bandeira
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1886-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c8cfad3-36a3-47b7-8ff3-b69b219fe0f6
Manuel Bandeira Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel Carneiro de Sousa Bandeira Filho (Recife, Pernambuco, April 19, 1886 – Rio de Janeiro, October 13, 1968) was a poet, literary critic, and translator.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manuel Bandeira Tracks
Sort by
Azulao
Jayme Ovalle
Azulao
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03b00w8.jpglink
Azulao
Last played on
Azulao [Blue Bird]
Jayme Ovalle
Azulao [Blue Bird]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvnlm.jpglink
Azulao [Blue Bird]
Last played on
Back to artist