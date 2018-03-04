Chico DeBargeBorn 23 June 1966
Chico DeBarge
1966-06-23
Chico DeBarge Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Arthur "Chico" DeBarge (born June 23, 1966) is an American R&B singer and musician. DeBarge is a younger brother of the members of the Motown family act DeBarge. He is best known for his hit singles "Talk to Me," "Rainy Night," "Give You What You Want (Fa Sure)" and his 1997 breakthrough album Long Time No See.
