Madhan KarkyIndia lyricist
Madhan Karky
Madhan Karky Biography (Wikipedia)
Madhan Karky Vairamuthu is an Indian lyricist, research associate, software engineer and film dialogue writer. He holds a doctorate in computer science. He is the son of Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu. He was also an assistant professor of computer science at the College of Engineering, Guindy. Later, he resigned from his teaching profession in Jan 2013 and became a full time lyricist, dialogue writer and part time researcher in Karky Research Foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Madhan Karky Tracks
Yaavum Enadhe
Shweta Mohan
Yaavum Enadhe
Yaavum Enadhe
Kelambitta
Nakul Abhyankar
Kelambitta
Kelambitta
