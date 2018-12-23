Madhan Karky Vairamuthu is an Indian lyricist, research associate, software engineer and film dialogue writer. He holds a doctorate in computer science. He is the son of Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu. He was also an assistant professor of computer science at the College of Engineering, Guindy. Later, he resigned from his teaching profession in Jan 2013 and became a full time lyricist, dialogue writer and part time researcher in Karky Research Foundation.