The Quails
The Quails Biography (Wikipedia)
The Quails were an American punk band from San Francisco, California. The band was formed in 1999 by Seth Lorinczi, formerly of Circus Lupus, and have released three albums, the second of which, Atmosphere (2002), was praised for its "strangeness" and "artistic value" by Kerry L. Smith in Rolling Stone magazine.
After the band broke up, Lorinczi and Bright formed The Golden Bears, whose debut Wall To Wall is to be released on Amore!Phonics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Quails Tracks
Games With The Devil
The Quails
Games With The Devil
Games With The Devil
Fever
The Quails
Fever
Fever
Masters Of Imperfection
The Quails
Masters Of Imperfection
Masters Of Imperfection
Argentina
The Quails
Argentina
Argentina
The Quails Links
