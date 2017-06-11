Jimmy GreeneBorn 24 February 1975
Jimmy Greene
1975-02-24
Jimmy Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
James Sidney "Jimmy" Greene, Jr., (born February 24, 1975) is an American jazz saxophonist, gospel musician, recording artist, record producer, and music professor. He started his music career in 1997, and has since released eight studio albums. His eighth studio album, Beautiful Life, was his breakthrough release upon the Billboard magazine charts. It also received his first Grammy Award nominations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Greene Tracks
Stanky Leg
Jimmy Greene
Stanky Leg
Stanky Leg
ANA'S WAY
Jimmy Greene
ANA'S WAY
ANA'S WAY
