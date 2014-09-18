The DashFormed 2008
The Dash
2008
The Dash Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dash are a post-punk band based in the Whitechapel area of London. The band have released several singles and two EPs as well as playing hundrededs of gigs including a recent month-long tour of Europe supporting Kitty, Daisy & Lewis.
The Dash Tracks
Love Will Always Be The End
