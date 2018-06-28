Sergey LazarevBorn 1 April 1981
Sergey Lazarev
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxvzk.jpg
1981-04-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c81c012-154f-40f7-99e2-482dae97a50d
Sergey Lazarev Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergey Vyacheslavovich Lazarev (Russian: Серге́й Вячесла́вович Ла́зарев,, born 1 April 1983) is a Russian singer, dancer and actor. He is most famous for his singing career, when he rose to fame as a member of the group Smash!!. The group broke up in 2006. Since then Lazarev has pursued a solo career. He represented Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden and finished in third place, coming first in the televote.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sergey Lazarev Performances & Interviews
Sergey Lazarev Tracks
Sort by
You Are The Only One
Sergey Lazarev
You Are The Only One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0403shr.jpglink
You Are The Only One
Last played on
You Are The Only One
Sergey Lazarev, John Ballard & Ralph Charlie
You Are The Only One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are The Only One
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist