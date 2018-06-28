Sergey Vyacheslavovich Lazarev (Russian: Серге́й Вячесла́вович Ла́зарев,, born 1 April 1983) is a Russian singer, dancer and actor. He is most famous for his singing career, when he rose to fame as a member of the group Smash!!. The group broke up in 2006. Since then Lazarev has pursued a solo career. He represented Russia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden and finished in third place, coming first in the televote.