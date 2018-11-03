Trent Willmon (born March 6, 1973) is an American country music artist. Active since 1998 as a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, Willmon was signed to Columbia Records in 2004. He released two albums for the label (2004's Trent Willmon and 2006's A Little More Livin') and charted six singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts before exiting Columbia in 2006. A third album, entitled Broken In, was released on the independent Compadre label in February 2008.