Trent WillmonBorn 6 March 1973
Trent Willmon
1973-03-06
Trent Willmon Biography
Trent Willmon (born March 6, 1973) is an American country music artist. Active since 1998 as a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, Willmon was signed to Columbia Records in 2004. He released two albums for the label (2004's Trent Willmon and 2006's A Little More Livin') and charted six singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts before exiting Columbia in 2006. A third album, entitled Broken In, was released on the independent Compadre label in February 2008.
Trent Willmon Tracks
She Dont Love Me
Trent Willmon
She Dont Love Me
She Dont Love Me
Dixie Rose Deluxe's
Trent Willmon
Dixie Rose Deluxe's
Dixie Rose Deluxe's
Medina Daydreaming
Trent Willmon
Medina Daydreaming
Medina Daydreaming
