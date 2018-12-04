Jac BerrocalBorn 22 October 1946
Jac Berrocal
1946-10-22
Jac Berrocal Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques "Jac" Berrocal (born 22 October 1946, Saint-Jean d'Angély) is a French trumpeter, singer and composer. He has been active since the 1970s in the independent and avant-garde music scene, and has released many albums. He also founded and performed in the group Catalogue, and has collaborated with Ron Anderson. Berrocal has appeared in several films.
Ice Exposure
Rock'n Roll Station
Tsouking Chant (Kinsu)
Rock 'n Roll Station
