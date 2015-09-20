Tyree GlennBorn 11 April 1912. Died 18 May 1974
Tyree Glenn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1912-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c7ccaba-c2d7-4b89-a6ae-c7f81e8d291f
Tyree Glenn Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyree Glenn, born William Tyree Glenn (November 23, 1912, Corsicana, Texas – May 18, 1974, Englewood, New Jersey), was an American trombone player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tyree Glenn Tracks
Sort by
Ghost of a Chance
Cozy Cole, CAB CALLOWAY, CAB CALLOWAY, Quentin Jackson, Andy Brown, Jerry Blake, Tyree Glenn, Danny Barker, Mario Bauzá, Dizzy Gillespie, Keg Johnson, Walter Thomas, Leon "Chu" Berry, Lammar Wright, Milt Hinton, Hilton Jefferson & Benny Payne
Ghost of a Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y03z.jpglink
Ghost of a Chance
Composer
Last played on
A Ghost of A Chance
Leon "Chu" Berry
A Ghost of A Chance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
A Ghost of A Chance
Last played on
The Blues
Henry “Red” Allen
The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
The Blues
Last played on
Billie's Bounce
Billy Taylor, Hubert Rostaing, Jean-Jacques Tilché, Tyree Glenn, Tyree Glenn, Buford Oliver, Peanuts Holland, Don Byas & Jean Bouchéty
Billie's Bounce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billie's Bounce
Composer
Last played on
Tyree's Tune
Tyree Glenn
Tyree's Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tyree's Tune
Last played on
Tyree Glenn Links
Back to artist