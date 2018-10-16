Julia Kuhn
Julia Kuhn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c7ba4bf-73d0-440f-bc77-5b803d56b0e3
Julia Kuhn Tracks
Sort by
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Fairest isle (King Arthur)
Last played on
Fairest Isle (King Arthur, Z.628)
Henry Purcell
Fairest Isle (King Arthur, Z.628)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Fairest Isle (King Arthur, Z.628)
Last played on
Sonata XXI à 4
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata XXI à 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Sonata XXI à 4
Last played on
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323 5a; Strike the viol, touch the lute
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323 5a; Strike the viol, touch the lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323 5a; Strike the viol, touch the lute
Last played on
Back to artist