The Paper Cranes are a Canadian indie pop band from Victoria, British Columbia. The band is composed of the husband and wife duo of Ryan McCullagh (Guitar, Bass, Vocals) and Miranda Roach (Keyboard, Drum Sequencing). Despite several line-up changes during their career the group remains centered on the husband-wife team. The band take their name from the book, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr.