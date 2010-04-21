The Paper CranesFormed January 2005
The Paper Cranes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c78798f-ddbe-4bc4-b148-4c7f3a8e11e5
The Paper Cranes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Paper Cranes are a Canadian indie pop band from Victoria, British Columbia. The band is composed of the husband and wife duo of Ryan McCullagh (Guitar, Bass, Vocals) and Miranda Roach (Keyboard, Drum Sequencing). Despite several line-up changes during their career the group remains centered on the husband-wife team. The band take their name from the book, Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes by Eleanor Coerr.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Paper Cranes Tracks
Sort by
Across The Shore
The Paper Cranes
Across The Shore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
The Paper Cranes
Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
Last played on
The Paper Cranes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist