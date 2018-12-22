Leo ReismanViolinist, Band Leader, Arranger. Born 11 October 1897. Died 18 December 1961
Leo (F.) Reisman (October 11, 1897 – December 18, 1961) was an American violinist and bandleader in the 1920s and 1930s. Born and reared in Boston, he was of Jewish ancestry; from German immigrants who immigrated to the United States in the 19th century. Reisman studied violin as a young man, and formed his own band in 1919. He became famous for having over 80 hits on the popular charts during his career. Jerome Kern called Reisman's orchestra "The String Quartet of Dance Bands".
Top Hat (1935) - Top Hat, White Tie and Tails
Irving Berlin
Top Hat (1935) - Top Hat, White Tie and Tails
Top Hat (1935) - Top Hat, White Tie and Tails
You've Got That Thing
You've Got That Thing
You've Got That Thing
Don't Let It Bother You
Don't Let It Bother You
Don't Let It Bother You
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Gold Digger's Song
Gold Digger's Song
Gold Digger's Song
NIGHT AND DAY (with Fred Astaire)
NIGHT AND DAY (with Fred Astaire)
The Gold Diggers' Song
The Gold Diggers' Song
The Gold Diggers' Song
