Fernanda AbreuBorn 8 September 1961
Fernanda Abreu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c75ad67-f542-4d55-a893-f1732cb26ac6
Fernanda Abreu Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernanda Abreu (born September 8, 1961) is a Brazilian singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fernanda Abreu Tracks
Sort by
Isué
Mercedes Peón
Isué
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isué
Last played on
Rio 40 Graus
Fernanda Abreu
Rio 40 Graus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rio 40 Graus
Last played on
Olhar
Fernanda Abreu
Olhar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Olhar
Last played on
Fernanda Abreu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist