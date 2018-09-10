Umberto Benedetti Michelangeli (born July 16, 1952 in Montichiari, Brescia) is an Italian conductor, nephew of famous Italian pianist Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli. Started his musical studies first with his aunt, then at the Milan Conservatory with Conter, Bettinelli, Gusella and Ferrara. He regularly conducts leading orchestras both in Italy and Europe. Of particular importance is his commitment to the Mantua Chamber Orchestra, of which he has been the Principal Conductor since 1984, and whose artistic merits were rewarded with the Abbiati Prize in 1997. He collaborated also with the Camerata Academica in Salzburg for the 1996 Schubertiade and with the Kammerorchester Basel, as the Chief Guest Conductor.

In 2004 Benedetti Michelangeli and the Mantua Chamber Orchestra realised a very successful Beethoven cycle including the symphonies, the concertos and some of his symphonic-choral works and in the period 2005-07 they were leading performers in the Mozart Fest, in a cycle dedicated to Mozart’s sacred music.