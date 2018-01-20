Ira SullivanBorn 1 May 1931
Ira Sullivan
1931-05-01
Ira Sullivan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ira Sullivan (born May 1, 1931) is a jazz trumpeter, flugelhornist, flautist, saxophonist, and composer born in Washington, D.C.. An active musician since the 1950s, he worked often with Red Rodney and Lin Halliday.
Ira Sullivan Tracks
You Better Go Now
Red Rodney
You Better Go Now
You Better Go Now
Last played on
Norwegian Wood
Ira Sullivan
Norwegian Wood
Norwegian Wood
Last played on
The Call
Ira Sullivan
The Call
The Call
Last played on
