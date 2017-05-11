Jana BurčeskaBorn 6 July 1993
Jana Burčeska
1993-07-06
Jana Burčeska Biography (Wikipedia)
Jana Burčeska (Macedonian: Јана Бурческа,, born 6 July 1993) is a Macedonian singer. She represented Macedonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 in Ukraine, with the song "Dance Alone". Burčeska first came to prominence in her native country in 2011 after competing in Macedonian Idol.
Jana Burčeska Performances & Interviews
Jana Burčeska (F.Y.R. Macedonia): Dance Alone
Jana Burčeska Tracks
Dance Alone
Dance Alone
