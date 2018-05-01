Gary ChangBorn 22 February 1953
Gary Chang
1953-02-22
Gary Chang Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Chang (born February 22, 1953) is an American composer of scores for film and television. Working primarily in the action and thriller genres, he has composed the scores to over seventy films, including Under Siege, Sniper, and The Island of Dr. Moreau. He is also a long-time collaborator of directors John Frankenheimer and Craig R. Baxley.
