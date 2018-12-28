49ersItalian eurodance duo. Formed 1988
49ers
1988
49ers Biography (Wikipedia)
49ers were an Italian house and Eurodance act, featuring producers and DJs Gianfranco Bortolotti, Luca Cittadini, Diego Leoni and Pieradis Rossini with vocalist Ann-Marie Smith. They were named after the San Francisco 49ers American football team, as Smith was the 49th vocalist to audition.
In 1990, two of their songs reached number-one on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart; "Touch Me" and "Don't You Love Me".
49ers Tracks
Touch Me
Touch Me
Touch Me
Don't You Love Me
Don't You Love Me
Don't You Love Me
I Got The Music Aka I Got It
I Got The Music Aka I Got It
I Got The Music Aka I Got It
Cut Across Shorty
Cut Across Shorty
Cut Across Shorty
