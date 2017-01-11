Wolfgang WindgassenTenor. Born 26 June 1914. Died 8 September 1974
Wolfgang Windgassen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-06-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c68a6a8-3dc4-4457-a72f-f88fd716a89a
Wolfgang Windgassen Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Windgassen (26 June 1914 – 8 September 1974) was a heldentenor internationally known for his performances in Wagner operas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wolfgang Windgassen Tracks
Sort by
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Tristan und Isolde: Act 2, 'O sink hernieder, Nacht der Liebe'
Last played on
Siegfried, Act 2, scene 3: Da lieg auch du, dunkler Wurm
Richard Wagner
Siegfried, Act 2, scene 3: Da lieg auch du, dunkler Wurm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Siegfried, Act 2, scene 3: Da lieg auch du, dunkler Wurm
Last played on
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Das Rheingold (conclusion)
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1963-09-06T03:40:36
6
Sep
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 42 - Wagner One Hundred and Fiftieth Anniversary
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1958: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqc38g
Royal Albert Hall
1958-09-10T03:40:36
10
Sep
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erffhn
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-31T03:40:36
31
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqddgw
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-26T03:40:36
26
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Wolfgang Windgassen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist