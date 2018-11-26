Why Don't We (commonly abbreviated as WDW) is an American pop band. Assembled on September 27, 2016, the band has five members: Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, and Jonah Marais. Each of the members had solo careers prior to joining the group. Daniel Seavey was in the top 12 in season 14 of American Idol, which he accomplished at the age of 14 years old, making him the youngest finalist of that season. The band has toured with many artists such as Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and the Chainsmokers.