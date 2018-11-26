Why Don’t WeFormed 27 September 2016
Why Don't We (commonly abbreviated as WDW) is an American pop band. Assembled on September 27, 2016, the band has five members: Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, and Jonah Marais. Each of the members had solo careers prior to joining the group. Daniel Seavey was in the top 12 in season 14 of American Idol, which he accomplished at the age of 14 years old, making him the youngest finalist of that season. The band has toured with many artists such as Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and the Chainsmokers.
8 Letters
Why Don’t We
8 Letters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8 Letters
Last played on
Talk
Why Don’t We
Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk
Last played on
Talk (ADELE LOOPED INTRO)
Why Don’t We
Talk (ADELE LOOPED INTRO)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk (ADELE LOOPED INTRO)
Last played on
Hooked
Why Don’t We
Hooked
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hooked
Last played on
Trust Fund Baby
Why Don’t We
Trust Fund Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trust Fund Baby
Last played on
Something Different
Why Don’t We
Something Different
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something Different
Last played on
Invitation
Why Don’t We
Invitation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Invitation
Last played on
These Girls
Why Don’t We
These Girls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Girls
Last played on
