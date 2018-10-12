Edwin Maurice Outwater (born 12 April 1971) is an American conductor from Santa Monica, California. Since September 2007, he has served as the music director of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony in Ontario, Canada.

From 2001 to 2006, Outwater was resident conductor of the San Francisco Symphony. Before that, from 2001 to 2005, he was the Wattis Foundation music director of the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra, where he led the orchestra in all of their concerts as well as on tour to Europe in the summer of 2004. During the tour, the orchestra made its debut at Vienna’s Musikverein and the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, and returned to Amsterdam's Concertgebouw.

Earlier in his professional career, Outwater had served as resident conductor and associate guest conductor of the Florida Philharmonic, associate conductor of the Festival-Institute at Round Top (a teaching program), principal conductor of the Adriatic Chamber Music Festival in Molise, Italy, and assistant conductor of the Tulsa Philharmonic.