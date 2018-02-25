Shelly BergBorn 18 August 1955
Shelly Berg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c66448e-a92d-4703-8429-68e7e181e578
Shelly Berg Biography (Wikipedia)
Shelton "Shelly" Glen Berg (born August 18, 1955) is an American pianist, composer, arranger, orchestrator, and producer. He is the Dean and Patricia L. Frost Professor of Music at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shelly Berg Tracks
Sort by
Hot It Up
Shelly Berg
Hot It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot It Up
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Shelly Berg
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
If I Should Lose You
Shelly Berg
If I Should Lose You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Should Lose You
Last played on
Questions And Answers
Shelly Berg
Questions And Answers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Questions And Answers
Last played on
I Hear A Rhapsody
Shelly Berg
I Hear A Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear A Rhapsody
Last played on
Back to artist