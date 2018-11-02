Frances Black
Frances Black Biography (Wikipedia)
Frances Black (born 25 June 1960) is an Irish singer and politician.
She came to prominence in the late 1980s when she began to play with her family's band, The Black Family, performing a mix of traditional and contemporary Irish music.
Black was elected to Seanad Éireann as an independent senator in 2016 for the Industrial and Commercial Panel.
Frances Black Performances & Interviews
- Frances Black and Kieran Goss - Bright Blue Rosehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sjn45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sjn45.jpg2017-02-10T17:44:00.000ZFrances Black and Kieran Goss perform 'Bright Blue Rose' for Gerry Kelly.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sjnl3
Frances Black and Kieran Goss - Bright Blue Rose
