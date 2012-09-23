Sailcat
Sailcat Biography (Wikipedia)
Sailcat was an American rock band that was signed with Elektra Records in the early 1970s and best known for the hit song "Motorcycle Mama".
Sailcat Tracks
Motorcycle Mama
