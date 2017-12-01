Motionless in WhiteFormed 2005
Motionless in White
2005
Motionless in White Biography (Wikipedia)
Motionless in White, often abbreviated MIW, is an American metal band from Scranton, Pennsylvania. Formed in 2005, the band consists of Chris "Motionless" Cerulli (lead vocals), Ricky "Horror" Olson (rhythm guitar), Ryan Sitkowski (lead guitar), and Vinny Mauro (drums). The band has stated that their band name derived from the Eighteen Visions song "Motionless and White".
Motionless in White was signed to Fearless Records for their first three studio albums; their most recent fourth album, Graveyard Shift, was released on May 5, 2017, via Roadrunner Records.
Motionless in White Tracks
Necessary Evil
Motionless in White
Necessary Evil
Necessary Evil
Rats
Motionless in White
Rats
Rats
Loud
Motionless in White
Loud
Loud
Eternally Yours
Motionless in White
Eternally Yours
570
Motionless in White
570
570
Reincarnate
Motionless in White
Reincarnate
Reincarnate
Puppets 3 (feat. Dani Filth)
Motionless in White
Puppets 3 (feat. Dani Filth)
Puppets 3 (feat. Dani Filth)
Black Damask (The Fog)
Motionless in White
Black Damask (The Fog)
Devil's Night (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Motionless in White
Devil's Night (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Underdog (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Motionless in White
Underdog (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Black Damask (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Motionless in White
Black Damask (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Abigail (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Motionless in White
Abigail (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Devils Night
Motionless in White
Devils Night
Devils Night
Creatures
Motionless in White
Creatures
Creatures
London In Terror
Motionless in White
London In Terror
