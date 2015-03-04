Gene TyrannyBorn 1945
Gene Tyranny
1945
Gene Tyranny Biography (Wikipedia)
"Blue" Gene Tyranny (born Robert Nathan Sheff, January 1, 1945) is an avant-garde composer and pianist.
Gene Tyranny Tracks
Celestial Excursions: Act I – "Is It Light Yet?" - Characters
Jacqueline Humbert
Celestial Excursions: Act I – "Is It Light Yet?" - Characters
Celestial Excursions: Act I – "Is It Light Yet?" - Characters
Intuition
Gene Tyranny
Intuition
Intuition
