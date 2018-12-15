Peace are an English indie rock quartet, formed in Worcester. The band consists of brothers Harry (vocals, guitar) and Sam Koisser (bass), Doug Castle (guitar) and Dom Boyce (drums). The band began to receive critical acclaim in early 2012 from publications such as The Guardian and NME, who compared them to The Maccabees, Foals, Wu Lyf and Vampire Weekend. They were considered part of the B-Town movement, along with other bands such as Swim Deep, Jaws and Superfood.

Their first single, "Follow Baby", was self-released in April 2012 in the form of 500 7" vinyl copies. The band then signed to Columbia Records & released their debut extended play, EP Delicious, on 7 September 2012. With their debut studio album, In Love, released on 25 March 2013, the band released their lead single "Wraith" on 13 January 2013. It was announced by the BBC on 9 December 2012 that Peace had been nominated for the Sound of 2013 poll.

The band is not to be confused with the zamrock band The Peace, that was active in the 1970s or the CCM band, Peace, lead by Dan Peek during the 1990's.