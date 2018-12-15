PeaceFour-piece from Worcester. Formed 2009
Peace Biography (Wikipedia)
Peace are an English indie rock quartet, formed in Worcester. The band consists of brothers Harry (vocals, guitar) and Sam Koisser (bass), Doug Castle (guitar) and Dom Boyce (drums). The band began to receive critical acclaim in early 2012 from publications such as The Guardian and NME, who compared them to The Maccabees, Foals, Wu Lyf and Vampire Weekend. They were considered part of the B-Town movement, along with other bands such as Swim Deep, Jaws and Superfood.
Their first single, "Follow Baby", was self-released in April 2012 in the form of 500 7" vinyl copies. The band then signed to Columbia Records & released their debut extended play, EP Delicious, on 7 September 2012. With their debut studio album, In Love, released on 25 March 2013, the band released their lead single "Wraith" on 13 January 2013. It was announced by the BBC on 9 December 2012 that Peace had been nominated for the Sound of 2013 poll.
The band is not to be confused with the zamrock band The Peace, that was active in the 1970s or the CCM band, Peace, lead by Dan Peek during the 1990's.
- Peace chat to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016qxf4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016qxf4.jpg2013-03-22T15:24:00.000ZHarry and Dom from Peace join Lauren Laverne to talk about their debut album In Love.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016qwl5
Peace chat to Lauren Laverne
Peace Tracks
Sort by
Perfect Skin
1998 (Live at Reading & Leeds 2018)
You Don't Walk Away From Love
Choose Love
Shotgun Hallelujah
Magnificent
Kindness Is The New Rock and Roll
Bloodshake
Ocean's Eye
Follow
I Have Got No Money
Lovesick
Follow Baby
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2015
T in the Park: 2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Peace Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Blossoms - Honey Sweet (feat. Declan McKenna) (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
Highlights of Blossoms at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Blossoms
-
"It's surreal really" - Blossoms recall playing their recent Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance
-
Blossoms - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Blossoms - At Most A Kiss
-
Liz was joined by Tom from Blossoms
-
Blossoms - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
-
Blossoms live from Reading Festival