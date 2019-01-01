Steve PerryGuitarist/vocalist for Cherry Poppin' Daddies. Born 8 October 1963
Stephen Henry Perry (born October 8, 1963) is an American musician, best known as lead singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist for the Oregon ska-swing band the Cherry Poppin' Daddies.
