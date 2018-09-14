Vitaly GnutovBorn 1926. Died 1976
Vitaly Gnutov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c52ed6f-73f9-4518-9246-692c52122066
Vitaly Gnutov Tracks
Sort by
Kamarinskaya
Nikolaj Vasilevich, Osipov State Russian Folk Orchestra & Vitaly Gnutov
Kamarinskaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kamarinskaya
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
The Living Room
Osipov State Russian Folk Orchestra & Vitaly Gnutov
The Living Room
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Living Room
Performer
Last played on
In the moonlight arr Andreyev
Vasily Andreyev
In the moonlight arr Andreyev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the moonlight arr Andreyev
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Fantasy on Volga Melodies
Mikhailov-Shalayev
Fantasy on Volga Melodies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy on Volga Melodies
Orchestra
Last played on
Kamarinskaya
Trad.
Kamarinskaya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kamarinskaya
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist