Roger Sanchez Born 1 June 1967
Roger Sanchez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02q5qz2.jpg
1967-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c513fb9-e6b7-4915-b4d3-026681c83065
Roger Sanchez Biography
Roger Sanchez (born June 1, 1967) is a Dominican-American house music DJ, remixer and producer. He won a Grammy Award for his remix of "Hella Good" by No Doubt in 2003, and is best known for his song "Another Chance", which was an international hit in 2001. He is a four time DJ Awards winner for "Best House DJ" in 1999, 2002, 2004 and 2007 and has received twelve nominations in total. He won the first International Dance Music Award for Best Podcast in 2007 and has received 8 IDMA nominations for Best American DJ (2003–2010).
Roger Sanchez Performances & Interviews
Roger Sanchez Tracks
Another Chance
Roger Sanchez
Another Chance
Another Chance
Another Chance (Radio Edit)
Roger Sanchez
Another Chance (Radio Edit)
Another Chance (Radio Edit)
Caught In The Middle (Sunrise Mix by Roger Sanchez)
Juliet Roberts
Caught In The Middle (Sunrise Mix by Roger Sanchez)
Caught In The Middle (Sunrise Mix by Roger Sanchez)
Baracunda
Roger Sanchez
Baracunda
Baracunda
