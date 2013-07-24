Rregula
Rregula was the stage name of Ross Deschamp, a drum and bass DJ and producer.
Based out of Perth, Western Australia, he started making drum and bass in 2001 after listening to the sounds of Sinthetix, Rob F, Skynet, SKC, Cause 4 Concern and Black Sun Empire.
In 2003, Rregula collaborated with fellow local producer Phetsta under the shared alias "Bad Robot". Together they had some successful releases, such as 2006's "Forever" on Black Sun Empire recordings.
Soon after, Rregula turned to solo production and has released many singles like the "Where Am I?" ep on Shadybrain recordings
Ross quitted to write music as Rregula in 2014.
