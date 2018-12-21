Eddy ArnoldBorn 15 May 1918. Died 8 May 2008
Eddy Arnold
Richard Edward "Eddy" Arnold (May 15, 1918 – May 8, 2008) was an American country music singer who performed for six decades. He was a Nashville sound (country/popular music) innovator of the late 1950s, and scored 147 songs on the Billboard country music charts, second only to George Jones. He sold more than 85 million records. A member of the Grand Ole Opry (beginning 1943) and the Country Music Hall of Fame (beginning 1966), Arnold ranked 22nd on Country Music Television's 2003 list of "The 40 Greatest Men of Country Music."
Eddy Arnold Tracks
Chip Off The Old Blcok
Make The World Go Away
Don't Rob Another Man's Castle
Cattle Call
Turn The World Around
I'll Hold You In My Heart
Bouquet of Roses
I'll Hold You In My Heart (Till I Can Hold You In My Arms)
Tennessee Stud
I Wanna Play House With You
Anytime
Just a Little Lovin (Will Go a Long Way)
What's He Doin' in My World
May the Good Lord Bless
Til I Waltz Again With You
Lonely Again
