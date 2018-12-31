Dennis EdwardsUS soul & R'n'B singer. Born 3 February 1943. Died 2 February 2018
Dennis Edwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c4ac6de-3520-4651-ae5b-e06896a11abd
Dennis Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Edwards Jr. (February 3, 1943 – February 1, 2018) was an American soul and R&B singer who was best known as the frontman in The Temptations, on Motown Records. Edwards joined the Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin and sang with the group from 1968 to 1976, 1980 to 1984 and 1987 to 1989. In the mid-1980s, he attempted a solo career, scoring a hit in 1984 with "Don't Look Any Further" (featuring Siedah Garrett). Until his death, Edwards was the lead singer of The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, a Temptations splinter group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis Edwards Tracks
Sort by
Don't Look Any Further
Dennis Edwards
Don't Look Any Further
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054d5d9.jpglink
Don't Look Any Further
Last played on
Don't Look Any Further
Dennis Edwards
Don't Look Any Further
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Look Any Further
Last played on
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
Dennis Edwards
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Look Any Further (12" Extended Mix)
Last played on
Which Way To My baby
Dennis Edwards
Which Way To My baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Which Way To My baby
Last played on
Sunny
Dennis Edwards
Sunny
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunny
Last played on
Just Like You
Dennis Edwards
Just Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Like You
Last played on
I'll Turn To Stone
Dennis Edwards
I'll Turn To Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Turn To Stone
Last played on
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
Dennis Edwards
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
Last played on
Playlists featuring Dennis Edwards
Dennis Edwards Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist