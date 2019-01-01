FergieMember of The Black Eyed Peas. Born 27 March 1975
Fergie Biography (Wikipedia)
Fergie Duhamel (born Stacy Ann Ferguson; March 27, 1975) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress. She originally achieved chart success as part of the hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas. Her debut solo album, The Dutchess (2006), saw commercial success and spawned three Billboard Hot 100 number one singles; "London Bridge", "Glamorous", and "Big Girls Don't Cry".
Fergie was originally a member of the children's television series Kids Incorporated and the girl group Wild Orchid. In 2001, she left the group and in the subsequent year joined The Black Eyed Peas. She worked with The Black Eyed Peas on two albums before releasing her debut solo album The Dutchess in September 2006. She continued her collaboration with The Black Eyed Peas, and released a further two albums with them, The E.N.D. (2009) and The Beginning (2010). Fergie began touring with her own group in 2009. Her second solo album, Double Dutchess, was released on September 22, 2017.
Fergie launched her first fragrance, Outspoken, under Avon in May 2010, and has since released four more fragrances.
Fergie Tracks
Big Girls Don't Cry
Glamorous
Be Italian
Glamorous (feat. Ludacris)
Big Girls Don't Cry (Radio Edit)
London Bridge
Gettin' Over You (feat. Fergie & LMFAO)
You Already Know (feat. Nicki Minaj)
A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)
Here I Come
A Little Work
Tension
Save It Til Morning
Labels Or Love
