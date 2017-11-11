The Basel Sinfonietta is a Swiss orchestra, founded in 1980 in Basel.

The Basel Sinfonietta was founded in 1980 by a group of young musicians with the goal of bringing new contemporary music and works both familiar and unknown to an audience enthusiastic for unusual sounds and open to experimentation. With its unconventional, provocative approach, this large symphony orchestra has achieved an international reputation. The Basel Sinfonietta has carried out performances with dancers, jazz musicians, cabarettists and choral groups, in addition to projects incorporating, for instance, silent movies and multimedia.

Now in its 30th season, the orchestra has presented more than 50 world premieres, many of them commissioned by the orchestra itself, such as from Andrea Lorenzo Scartazzini. The Sinfonietta is the only Swiss orchestra to have been invited four times to participate in the famous Austrian Salzburger Festspiele. Furthermore, the orchestra has been invited to other festivals, such as Internationale Ferienkurse für Neue Musik, Lucerne Festival, Biennale di Venezia, Musica Strasbourg, Festival d'Automne Paris and Kunstfest Weimar.