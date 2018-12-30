Siobhan FaheyBorn 10 September 1956
Siobhan Máire Deirdre Fahey ( shə-VAWN FAH-hee; born 10 September 1958) is an Irish singer and musician, whose vocal range is a light contralto. She was a founding member of the 1980s British girl group Bananarama, who had several top 10 hits including the US number one hit single "Venus". She later formed the Brit Award- and Ivor Novello Award-winning musical act Shakespears Sister, who had a UK number one hit with the 1992 single "Stay". Fahey joined the other original members of Bananarama for a 2017 tour.
