Overlord X
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c442c34-2bdb-4857-b9c3-c66ad41240fc
Overlord X Biography (Wikipedia)
Overlord X (born ', in Hackney) was one of the earliest British hip hop artists to receive national acclaim in the UK, with his most well known song still being his second single release, "14 Days in May" (Westside Records, 1988) about Edward Earl Johnson. He worked with DJ Sir Preme T as well as other members of the "X Posse". He runs a music and creative production company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Overlord X Tracks
Sort by
Rough In Hackney
Overlord X
Rough In Hackney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rough In Hackney
Last played on
I'm Def (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
Overlord X
I'm Def (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lyrical Content (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
Overlord X
Lyrical Content (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
X In Effect (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
Overlord X
X In Effect (Radio 1 Session, 24 Nov 1987)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
14 Days in May
Overlord X
14 Days in May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
14 Days in May
Last played on
Overlord X Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist