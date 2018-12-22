Gin Blossoms are an American rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of its first major label album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy". "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold, and New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum; four other charting singles were released from the album. The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum, and the single "As Long as It Matters" was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Gin Blossoms broke up in 1997. After reuniting in 2001, the band released Major Lodge Victory in 2006, No Chocolate Cake in 2010, and Mixed Reality in 2018. The band is known as an alternative rock band, and its sound has also been described as jangle pop.