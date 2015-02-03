Bobby DonaldsonBorn 29 November 1922. Died 2 July 1971
1922-11-29
Bobby Donaldson (November 29, 1922, Boston - 1971) was an American jazz and R&B drummer.
After playing locally in the early 1940s, Donaldson played with Russell Procope while serving in the Army in New York City. In 1946-47 Donaldson worked with Cat Anderson, and following this played with Edmond Hall, Andy Kirk, Lucky Millinder, Buck Clayton, Red Norvo, and Sy Oliver/Louis Armstrong. He was a prolific session musician for much of the 1950s and 1960s, playing with Helen Merrill, Ruby Braff, Mel Powell, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Bobby Jaspar, Herbie Mann, André Hodeir, Kenny Burrell, Lonnie Johnson, Frank Wess, Willis Jackson, and Johnny Hodges.
Bash Dance
Bash Dance
