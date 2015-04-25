Didier MalherbeBorn 22 January 1943
Didier Malherbe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c3f761d-c679-4b68-abba-8ff2cf140e2a
Didier Malherbe Biography (Wikipedia)
Didier Malherbe (born 1943 in Paris), is a French jazz, rock and world music musician, known as a member of the bands Gong and Hadouk, as well as a poet.
His first instrument was a saxophone, but he also plays flutes, alto clarinet, ocarina, Laotian Khen, Bawu flute, Hulusi and many other wind instruments. Since 1995, duduk has been his preferred instrument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Didier Malherbe Tracks
Sort by
Master Builder
Gong
Master Builder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z70kn.jpglink
Master Builder
Last played on
Left On Man
Annie Whitehead
Left On Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqj9h.jpglink
Left On Man
Last played on
Hadouk
Didier Malherbe
Hadouk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hadouk
Last played on
Didier Malherbe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist