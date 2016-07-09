Damn!Swedish funk band. Formed 1995
Damn!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c3dd44c-7e0b-473e-bfbc-bc465c85a01b
Damn! Biography (Wikipedia)
Damn! is a funk-rock band based in Lund, Sweden. The four core members are joined on stage and on record by a collective of DJs and live musicians. The group's first album "Natural Sounds" was recorded by the group as a trio and released on Lund Records in Sweden and LoveCat Music in North America. The band members are also videographers and direct their own videos. The band has toured Japan, Europe and North America.
Additionally, Damn! records and tours as the backup band for Swedish rapper Timbuktu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Damn! Tracks
Sort by
African Scanian Music Continuum
Damn!
African Scanian Music Continuum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Scanian Music Continuum
Last played on
Damn! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist