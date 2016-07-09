Damn! is a funk-rock band based in Lund, Sweden. The four core members are joined on stage and on record by a collective of DJs and live musicians. The group's first album "Natural Sounds" was recorded by the group as a trio and released on Lund Records in Sweden and LoveCat Music in North America. The band members are also videographers and direct their own videos. The band has toured Japan, Europe and North America.

Additionally, Damn! records and tours as the backup band for Swedish rapper Timbuktu.