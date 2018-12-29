Chinese pianist Zhang Zuo is internationally recognized for her imaginative and electrifying performances. Possessing dazzling technical prowess and spontaneous flair, she has been described as “full of enthusiasm and glamour, radiating the vigor of youth” (Chinese Gramophone). Zhang’s powerfully individual interpretations make each concert a unique musical experience. Her communicative abilities have been praised as “taking us to another reality...bright, expressive and moving to the extreme” (Belgischer Rundfunk) while her creative maturity has been hailed as “a powerful, passionate and compelling representation of pure artistry” (L.A. Times).

Zhang’s musical talent was first discovered in Germany, where she began her early musical training at age 5. Upon her return to China in 1995, she continued her piano studies with Dan Zhao Yi at the Shenzhen Arts School and soon became one of the most sought after young artists in China. She has since collaborated with virtually all the major orchestras in China, including the Macau Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, Shanghai Philharmonic, Beijing Symphony Orchestra, Guangzhou Philharmonic, and the Shenzhen Philharmonic, as well with orchestras internationally, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Tenerife Symphony Orchestra, Lubeck Symphony Orchestra, Neue Philarmonie, Kharkov Philharmonic, National Orchestra of Belgium and the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie.

In 2006, Zhang moved to the United States and continued her studies with Nelita True at the Eastman School of Music and with Yoheved Kaplinsky and Robert McDonald at The Juilliard School, where she won the school’s coveted Petschek Piano Award. She has won prizes at numerous international competitions, including first prizes at the 1st International Piano Concerto Competition in China, the Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition in America, and the Krainev International Piano Competition in Ukraine, as well as top prizes from the 3rd Shanghai International Piano Competition, the 7th International Franz Liszt Piano Competition, and a “Vendome Virtuoso” award from Vendome Prize competition. Most recently, she won 5th prize at the 2013 Queen Elisabeth International Piano Competition, resulting in concerto and recital appearances throughout Belgium in October.

Zhang has delighted audiences in the most prestigious venues in the world, including Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Salle Cortot in Paris, Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels and Moscow’s Bolshoi Hall. She has given recitals in China, Korea, Japan, Russia, Egypt, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Spain and South Africa.