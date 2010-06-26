Saving Abel is an American rock band from Corinth, Mississippi, who started in 2004 by Jared Weeks and Jason Null. The band title is from the ancient biblical story of Cain and Abel, that is about a brother who killed his own brother. Band member Jason Null thought up the band title saying "I Googled the story of Cain and Abel and found a line about 'there was no saving Abel,' which just jumped out at me."

Original lead singer Jared Weeks left the band at the end of 2013 to pursue a solo career. Scott Austin of Trash the Brand was chosen as his replacement.