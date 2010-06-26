Saving AbelFormed 2004
Saving Abel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1c3c7d51-4679-476c-8cb0-580a35da018b
Saving Abel Biography (Wikipedia)
Saving Abel is an American rock band from Corinth, Mississippi, who started in 2004 by Jared Weeks and Jason Null. The band title is from the ancient biblical story of Cain and Abel, that is about a brother who killed his own brother. Band member Jason Null thought up the band title saying "I Googled the story of Cain and Abel and found a line about 'there was no saving Abel,' which just jumped out at me."
Original lead singer Jared Weeks left the band at the end of 2013 to pursue a solo career. Scott Austin of Trash the Brand was chosen as his replacement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Saving Abel Tracks
Sort by
Angel Without Wings
Saving Abel
Angel Without Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saving Abel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist